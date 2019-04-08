Tesla: Morgan Stanley drops target to $240, concerned negative sentiment could impact core business

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas says he's increasingly concerned about the impact that investor concerns over Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) "financial strength and liquidity could have on employee morale, customer perceptions and standing with key stakeholders and suppliers."

If and how Tesla can access capital is a top theme in discussions with investors. Jonas assumes Tesla will raise $2.5B in equity in Q3; says even bullish investors support a capital raise to put to sleep questions around its financing needs.

"The fundamental narrative around Tesla appears more clouded than we have seen in several years. Signs of weakening demand have raised long-standing questions about the company’s ability to fund itself as an independent company."

Jonas drops his Tesla price target to $240 (previous $260).