U.K. takes leading role in regulating Big Tech

The U.K. government is taking a hard line when it comes to online safety, appointing what it claims to be the world's first independent internet safety regulator.

As well as applying to major platforms like Facebook, YouTube and Twitter, the requirements will also have to be met by file-hosting sites, online forums, messaging services and search engines.

Companies that fail to live up to requirements will face huge fines, but Big Tech industry lobbying bodies say the proposed laws are too vague and may harm competition.