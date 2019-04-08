Avenatti dumps docs on alleged Nike bribes

Facing extortion charges, Michael Avenatti has upped the ante in his feud with Nike (NYSE:NKE), dumping 41-pages of documents which he claims are evidence showing the company "bribed players to attend 'Nike' colleges."

"Nike should be criminally indicted on well over 200 counts and should also explain why they misled their investors/the SEC," he wrtoe on Twitter. "If I'm lying or the docs are not legit, I challenge @nike to issue a stmt claiming no bribes were ever paid. Just Do It Nike!"

Nike said it "will not respond to the allegations of an individual facing federal charges of fraud and extortion and aid in his disgraceful attempts to distract from the athletes on the court at the height of the [NCAA] tournament."