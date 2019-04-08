Buffett: Wells Fargo CEO shouldn't be from Wall Street

Warren Buffett, Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) largest shareholder, is urging the bank to look outside Wall Street for a new chief executive.

"They probably shouldn't come from JPMorgan or Goldman Sachs," he told the FT. "They are automatically going to draw the ire of a significant percentage of the Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives, and that’s just not smart."

Tim Sloan stepped down as head of Wells Fargo last month, becoming the second CEO to leave the bank in the fallout of wide-ranging sales scandals.