Shell invests $300M in carbon offset projects

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) will spend $300M over the next three years to help motorists offset the emissions from their cars, by funding large forest projects in the Netherlands, Spain, Australia, and other countries.

Starting next week, motorists in the Netherlands will be able to purchase carbon offsets for 1 euro cent per liter when they fill up at Shell stations, which will make their driving "carbon neutral."

A similar program will be introduced in the U.K. later this year.