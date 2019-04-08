Futures take breather as oil hits highs

U.S. stock index futures are pointing to losses of 0.2% as investors take stock of last week's rally.

Analysts have warned that the upcoming earnings season could be the first quarter of contracting corporate results since 2016, with U.S. banks set to get the ball rolling later this week.

Meanwhile, oil prices continue to advance, with Brent and WTI hitting fresh 2019 highs overnight ($70.62/bbl and 63.44/bbl, respectively) amid an escalation of violence in Libya, OPEC's ongoing supply cuts, and U.S. sanctions against Iran and Venezuela.

Gold is 0.5% higher at $1302/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is unchanged at 2.5%.

ETFs: SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, SDOW, VFINX, EPS, DDM, QQEW, QQQE, SPLX, OTC:SFLA, QQXT, SPUU, SPXE, UDPIX, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV