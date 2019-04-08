Pinterest sets IPO price range at $15-$17

Following Lyft's bumpy first week as a public company, the owners of Pinterest (PINS) appear to be taking a cautious approach to their company's IPO.

The online image website has priced shares at $15 to $17, significantly below the share price of its last funding round, which sold stock at $21.54 and gave Pinterest a valuation of $12B.

The firm is set to begin trading on the NYSE next week under symbol "PINS" as part of a wave of high-profile but unprofitable tech startups that are now moving toward the public market.

