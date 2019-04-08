XOMA in-licenses five hematology candidates

XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) has agreed to acquire the rights to royalty payments and a portion of milestone payments associated with five hematology assets from Aronora, Inc., out of which three of the assets are anti-thrombotic candidates covered by a collaboration with Bayer.
Under the terms of the agreement, XOMA will make an initial payment of $6M and an additional payment of up to $3M upon fulfillment of certain other conditions.
In return, XOMA will receive, low single-digit royalties on future sales of these five products and 10% of the milestones associated with each of the assets.
Also, XOMA could pay Aronora sales-based milestones if it’s royalty receipts related to each program exceed certain thresholds.
The transaction is expected to close within the next 90 days.
