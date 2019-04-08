Scorpio Bulkers announces sale and leaseback agreements for two dry bulk vessels

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) to sell and leaseback two Ultramax vessels (SBI Libra and SBI Virgo) to an unaffiliated third party.

Completion is expected in 2Q19, and the Company’s liquidity is expected to increase by by up to $17M, comprising $14M upon debt repayment and an additional tranche of up to $3M for installation of exhaust gas cleaning systems on both vessels.

The Company will bareboat charter-in the vessels for a period of eleven years and have purchase options beginning at the end of Q4 of each agreement.