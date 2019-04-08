Versum Materials gets superior takeover proposal from Merck KGaA

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) says Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAF) has offered to acquire the company for $53/share, raised from its previous $48/share bid, and that its board determined that the bid is a superior proposal to its planned all-stock merger with Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG).

VSM's board rejected Merck's hostile $5.9B all-cash takeover offer late last month but said it would hold talks for a potentially better deal with the German company.

VSM would be required to pay a $140M breakup fee to ENTG if it backs out of the deal.