GE -6.3% as Tusa returns Underweight rating

General Electric (NYSE:GE) shares are down 6.3% premarket after JP Morgan's Stephen Tusa downgraded the stock to Underweight from Neutral and cut his 12-month price target to $5 from $6.

"We believe many investors are underestimating the severity of the challenges and underlying risks at GE, while overestimating the value of small positives, and with a 38% move in the stock year to date, and >50% cuts to forward fundamental FCF (free cash flow) anchors, we are cutting our [price target] and moving to Underweight."

Back where he started... Tusa first went negative on the stock back in May 2016 before most on Wall Street. He then helped spur a turnaround in the shares in December when he upgraded the stock to neutral from underweight.