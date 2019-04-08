Celanese names Ryerkerk as new CEO, Rohr to become chairman

Celanese (NYSE:CE) selects Lori Ryerkerk as its new CEO, succeeding Mark Rohr, who will become Executive Chairman, all effective May 1.

Ryerkerk most recently served as Executive VP of Global Manufacturing of Royal Dutch Shell, where she was responsible for all chemical and refining assets; before joining Shell in 2010, she spent 24 years at Exxon where she held positions of increasing responsibility.

Rohr has been CE's President and CEO since 2012 after spending nine years as CEO of Albemarle, which he joined in 1999 after serving two years as Senior VP of Specialty Chemicals for Occidental Chemical.