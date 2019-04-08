Boeing -4% as BofA sees worse 737 Max delays

Bank of America Merrill Lynch has lowered its outlook on Boeing (NYSE:BA), saying the planemaker's recent troubles with the 737 MAX are worse than expected.

The firm cut its rating on the Dow component to Neutral from Buy and slashed its PT to $420 from $480.

Two crashes have forced Boeing to cut its production rates and BofA now estimates delays with the 737 will now take six to nine months, longer than the three- to six-month delay originally forecast.