Sanofi concludes RNAI therapeutics alliance with Alnylam

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and Alnylam (NASDAQ:ALNY) have concluded the research and option phase of the companies’ 2014 RNAi therapeutics alliance in rare genetic diseases. The material collaboration terms for patisiran, vutrisiran (ALN-TTRsc02) and fitusiran will continue unchanged.

As part of this agreement, Alnylam will advance an additional investigational asset through the end of IND-enabling studies. Sanofi will be responsible for any further development or commercialization of such asset.

If this product is approved, Alnylam will be eligible to receive tiered double-digit royalties on its global net sales.

In addition, both the companies have agreed to amend certain terms of the companies' equity agreement, with Sanofi obtaining a release of its lock-up of Alnylam stock holdings.