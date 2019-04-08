Regeneron teams up with Alnylam to develop new RNAi therapies

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) will collaborate with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) to discover, develop and commercialize new RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics for disorders in the eye and central nervous system (CNS) and a select number of target in the liver.

Under the terms of the partnership, ALNY will work exclusively with REGN to discover eye and CNS candidates. The latter will lead development and commercialization for all eye indications while both will advance and alternately lead on the CNS programs (the leader on each will have global development and commercialization responsibilities). Both companies will have the option at candidate selection to participate equally in future profits of programs led by the other.

The liver programs will include evaluating the combination of REGN's Phase 1-stage pozelimab (REGN3918) and ALNY's Phase 2-stage cemdisiran. REGN will lead combo development while ALNY will retain control of monotherapy development.

The parties will continue their previously announced collaboration to identify RNAi candidates for NASH.

Under the terms the new alliance, REGN will pay ALNY $400M upfront and will invest another $400M via the purchase of 4.4M ALNY common shares at $90 per share. ALNY will be eligible to receive up to an additional $200M in milestones.

The companies plan to advance programs directed to 30 targets during the initial five-year discovery period which includes an option to extend. REGN will pay ALNY $2.5M at initiation of each program and anther $2.5M when the lead candidate has been identified.

ALNY will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the partnership.