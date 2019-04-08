Roku -4% on Citi downgrade for risks

Citi cuts Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) from Neutral to Sell citing the stock trading at near record highs, the risk of greater competition in the changing OTT landscape, and the potential for dilution from increased option grants and restricted stock.

Analyst Mark May notes that the downgrade isn't a call on Q1 earnings expected early next month. The analyst says market tailwinds could create near-term upside.

Roku received downgrades from Guggenheim, Macquarie, and Loop Capital in the past month.