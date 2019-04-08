Audentes launches programs in DMD and DM1

Gene therapy developer Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) has expanded its pipeline with new programs in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1).

The company has inked a license agreement with Nationwide Children's Hospital and will collaborate with two leaders in the field: Kevin Flanigan, M.D. and Nicolas Wein, Ph.D.

The parties are working together to develop AAV-antisense candidate AT702, designed to induce exon 2 skipping in DMD patients with exon 2 duplications and mutations in exons 1-5 in the dystrophin gene. A Phase 1/2 study should commence in Q4.

Audentes is also conducting preclinical activities to advance AT751 and AT753 for DMD patients with genotypes amenable to exon 51 and 53 skipping.

An IND for DM1 candidate AT466 should be filed in 2020.

The company will host a conference call this morning at 8?30 am ET to discuss the partnership.

