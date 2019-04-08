Jefferies cuts Tesla ahead of critical tests

Jefferies lowers its Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) price target from $450 to $400 citing the Q1 miss in mix and delivered units with the "critical tests" coming in Q2 demand elasticity "as lower priced M3 versions become available and sorting out logistics."

Jefferies: "The announcement of an 'Open Pool' with FCA to reduce calculated CO2 emissions in Europe could generate several $ million of cash income, possibly starting this year.”

Tesla shares are up 1.2% pre-market to $278.20.

Previously: Tesla: Morgan Stanley drops target to $240, concerned negative sentiment could impact core business (April 8)