Iron ore futures power higher; Citi says chase rally to $100/ton

China's steel futures surge more than 3% on a seasonal upturn in demand, lending support to prices for steelmaking raw materials including iron ore, which extends its record breaking rally.

Iron ore futures rallied as much as 3.2% to $93.69/mt in Singapore, poised for the highest close since 2014, amid tightening supply as Vale's (NYSE:VALE) fatal dam collapse in Brazil hurt production and shipments, BHP and Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) flagged lower production following a cyclone, and demand rises from Chinese steel mills.

"Iron ore is not a demand story, it’s a supply story," Citigroup Global Head of Commodities Research Ed Morse tells Bloomberg, reiterating the bank's $100/ton forecast and saying investors "should 'chase' this year’s rally, not sell into it."

Citi's view follows last week's advice from Goldman Sachs that investors should be closing bullish bets after recent gains.