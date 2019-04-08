Navidea on go with mid-stage study of Tc99m tilmanocept in RA; shares up 13% premarket

Nano cap Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:NAVB) is up 13% premarket on modest volume on the heels of its announcement that, based on FDA feedback, it is ready to initiate a Phase 2b clinical trial, NAV3-31, evaluating imaging agent Tc99m tilmanocept in rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients.

The company the data will provide confirmatory support for a Phase 3 program aimed at proving the use of Tc99m tilmanocept as an early biomarker for patient response to therapy.

Management will host a conference call today at 5:00 pm ET to discuss its development plans.