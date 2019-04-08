FedNat Insurance anticipates claims of $7M related to severe weather system

FedNat Insurance (NASDAQ:FNHC) anticipates claims totaling ~$7M, net of its quota share reinsurance, in connection with the severe weather system containing large hail passed through parts of Brevard County, Florida.

The Company expects to recognize $3.6M of prepayment fees, $0.5M of the deal costs related to the pending acquisition of the insurance operations of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings and $2.4M of unrealized investment gains related to appreciation in the value of our equity portfolio for the quarter ending in March 2019.

Press Release