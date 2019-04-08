Micron -2% on downgrade for weak DRAM

Cowen downgrades Micron (NASDAQ:MU) from Outperform to Market Perform and cuts the target by a dollar to $45 saying that earnings could fall again in 2020 in "stark contrast to what is contemplated by most investors."

The firm sees an erosion in Micron's cost leadership for NAND chips.

Cowen sees DRAM fundamentals "remaining weaker and longer in duration than what is contemplated by investor expectations."

The firm thinks NAND and DRAM ASPs won't show derivative improvements until Q1 2020.