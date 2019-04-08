Kimco on track with non-core asset sales

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) sold seven properties totaling 691,000 square feet for $101.7M in Q1.
Kimco's share of the sales was $84.9M.
Says $90.7M in properties are currently under contract; sees modest level of sales activity for the rest of 2019.
Remains "comfortable with our full-year projection of $200M-$300M in total dispositions, net of any acquisition activity," says Kimco President and Chief Investment Officer Ross Cooper.
During Q1, Kimco increased its presence in two high-growth markets in Arizona and California with a $31.2M sale lease-back deal with Albertsons Companies for three grocery-anchored parcels located in existing Kimco shopping centers.
