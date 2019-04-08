Boeing's 737 production cut to disrupt specialty metals, KeyBanc says

Boeing's (NYSE:BA) move to cut 737 jet production to 42/month from 52 will disrupt specialty metals companies that have heavy exposure to the commercial aerospace supply chain, KeyBanc Capital analyst Philip Gibbs writes.

Allegheny Tech (NYSE:ATI), Carpenter Tech (NYSE:CRS), Haunes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) and Universal Stainless & Alloy (NASDAQ:USAP) have the greatest exposure to the commercial aerospace supply chain, measured as a percentage of annualized sales, according to Gibbs.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) and Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) also have strong exposure, while Luxfer's (NYSE:LXFR) and Materion's (NYSE:MTRN) exposure is much more manageable, Gibbs adds.