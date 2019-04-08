Spirit AeroSystems -5% as supplier Boeing cuts 737 production plan

Boeing supplier Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) -5% pre-market despite saying it would continue to make 52 737 MAX shipsets per month, storing extras at its facilities.

Canaccord Genuity cites Boeing's "surprise move" in downgrading SPR to Hold from Buy with a $92 price target, cut from $100, saying the adjustment adds incremental margin and free cash flow pressure in 2019.

Canaccord also believes the 737 MAX grounding will contribute to near-term headline risk, so it is "moving to the sidelines while we wait for better visibility on the financial impact of the lower volume and the grounding."