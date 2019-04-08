GT Bio on go with early-stage study of TriKE candidate

GT Biopharma (OTCQB:GTBP) announces that the authorities at the University of Minnesota have signed off on a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating NK-engager (TriKE) candidate GTB-3550 in patients with acute myelogenous leukemia, myelodysplastic syndrome and mastocytosis.

The first in-human study will enroll up to 60 CD33-expressing subjects who will receive a single course of GTB-3550 administered as three weekly treatment blocks. Each block will consist of four consecutive 24-hour continuous infusions followed by a 72-hour break after the first and second blocks.

The primary endpoint is the maximum tolerated dose (20% dose-limiting toxicity rate).

The primary objective of the Phase 2 extension period will be the remission rate (complete and partial).

According to the company, GTB-3550 is a tri-specific single-chain variable fragment (scFv) recombinant fusion protein conjugate consisting of the variable regions of heavy and light chains of anti-CD16 and anti-CD33 antibodies and a modified form of interleukin-15 (IL-15).