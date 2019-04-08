BlackRock in talks to buy majority stake in Chinese investment unit

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) has held talks with CICC Fund Management, a subsidiary of state-backed investment bank China International Capital Corps, about buying a majority stake in the investment unit, the Financial Times reports, citing people close to the situation.

It has also held talks with several other Chinese groups, according to a person close to BlackRock.

In late 2017, China said that international asset managers would soon be able to own up to 51% of a domestic fund management company and 100% in three years.

