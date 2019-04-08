Health Canada approves CannTrust's phase 2 expansion

CannTrust Holdings' (NYSE:CTST) cultivation and processing permit under Health Canada Cannabis Regulations was amended to include the final 20% of its Phase 2 expansion. The entire 450,000 sq. ft. of its perpetual harvest greenhouse in Pelham, Ontario, is now fully licensed.

The last 20% of the Phase 2 expansion is expected to be operating at full capacity by the end of Q2 and total 2019 production from this harvest is expected to be 50,000kg. Additionally, the company's anticipated production from outdoor land acquisition of 81 acres in Q2 2019 is expected to be ~75,000kg .

The Company's Phase 3 expansion, subject to approval is expected to add a further 50,000kg of capacity beginning in H2 2020.

CannTrust's combined cultivation operations are expected to reach a total annualized capacity of 200,000-300,000kg in H2 2020.