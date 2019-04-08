ReneSola, Nautilus acquire 21 MW Minnesota community solar portfolio

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) +1.2% pre-market after reporting a smaller than expected Q4 loss and Nautilus Solar Energy's acquisition of a 21 MW community solar portfolio, the largest community solar portfolio developed by SOL in Minnesota; financial terms are not disclosed.

Nautilus will provide early-stage development capital and be responsible for long-term asset management services and maintenance for the projects.

Like two previous ~13 MW acquisitions announced in 2017 and 2018 between the parties, this portfolio also qualified under Xcel Energy's expanding community solar program in Minnesota.