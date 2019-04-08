China Aircraft Leasing denies 737 MAX suspension report

Boeing (NYSE:BA) opens 4.4% lower at $374.82/share after BofA cut its rating on the stock and the planemaker slashed 737 MAX output by nearly 20%.

Adding to the worries is China Aircraft Leasing Group (OTC:CFRLF) reportedly putting its order for 100 737 MAX jets on hold until it is assured of the aircraft's safety.

Shares of BA are now down 16% from their 52-week high reached a week before the second 737 crash on March 10.

Update: China Aircraft Leasing has denied reports from the SCMP.