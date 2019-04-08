Stocks start in the red; Dow weighed by steep slides in Boeing, GE

Stocks open lower, with outsized losses on the Dow after Boeing ( -4% ) announced a temporary production cut of its 737 MAX aircraft and Wells Fargo downgraded the stock, and GE ( -6.3% ) is downgraded to Underweight by J.P. Morgan's bearish Stephen Tusa with a $5 price target; S&P -0.3% , Nasdaq -0.4% ; Dow -0.6% .

European bourses are little changed, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.1% , France's CAC flat and Germany's DAX -0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.2% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.1% .

In the U.S., industrials ( -1.2% ) leads the retreat among S&P 500 sectors, followed by health care ( -0.5% ) and information technology ( -0.4% ), while energy ( +0.4% ) and consumer staples ( +0.1% ) are the only groups trading higher in the early going.

U.S. Treasury prices are little changed, with the two-year yield down a basis point to 2.33% and the benchmark 10-year yield flat at 2.50%; U.S. Dollar Index -0.4% to 97.02.