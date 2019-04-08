Stocks start in the red; Dow weighed by steep slides in Boeing, GE

Stocks open lower, with outsized losses on the Dow after Boeing (-4%) announced a temporary production cut of its 737 MAX aircraft and Wells Fargo downgraded the stock, and GE (-6.3%) is downgraded to Underweight by J.P. Morgan's bearish Stephen Tusa with a $5 price target; S&P -0.3%, Nasdaq -0.4%; Dow -0.6%.
European bourses are little changed, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.1%, France's CAC flat and Germany's DAX -0.2%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.2% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.1%.
In the U.S., industrials (-1.2%) leads the retreat among S&P 500 sectors, followed by health care (-0.5%) and information technology (-0.4%), while energy (+0.4%) and consumer staples (+0.1%) are the only groups trading higher in the early going.
U.S. Treasury prices are little changed, with the two-year yield down a basis point to 2.33% and the benchmark 10-year yield flat at 2.50%; U.S. Dollar Index -0.4% to 97.02.
WTI crude oil +1.1% to a five-month high $63.79/bbl.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox