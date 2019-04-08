AMD unveils new Ryzen Pro mobile processors

AMD (AMD -0.3% ) unveils its second-gen Ryzen Pro mobile processors and Athlon Pro processors, which both include Radeon Vega graphics chips. The products are for entry-level to premium notebooks.

The Ryzen 7 Pro 3700U has four cores, eight threads, and runs at 4 GHz on 15W of power with Radeon Vega 10 graphics.

AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 3500U with four cores, eight threads, 3.7 GHz on 15W with Vega 8 graphics.

The Ryzen 3 Pro 3300U has four cores, four threads, and runs at 3.5 GHz on 15W with Radeon Vega 6 graphics.

The AMD Athlon Pro 300U has two cores, four threads, and runs at 3.3 GHz on 15W with Vega 3 graphics.

AMD says the new chips "dramatically outperform" the previous generation and Intel's (INTC -0.5% ) rival i7-8650U and i7-7600U processors.

PCs based on the new products will come later this year from HP, Lenovo, and others.