Most eurozone banks meet ECB's capital requirements

All but one of 119 banks under the European Central Bank's supervision have met the central bank's capital requirement for 2019.

The ECB didn't name any of the banks in its presentation.

The one bank that fell short of the requirements will face restrictions on how much it can pay out to investors and dividends and executives.

Four banks barely made their required level of core equity tier 1 capital.

