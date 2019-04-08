Immunomedics to co-promote erdafitinib with Janssen in U.S.

Immunomedics (IMMU -1.8% ) inks an agreement with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -0.2% ) unit Janssen Biotech to provide detailing services in the U.S. for pan-FGFR kinase inhibitor erdafitinib.

Under the terms of the deal, the IMMU sales team will provide said services from launch to the end of Q1 2020. IMMU will support the product in "first-line" detailing until the FDA nod for sacituzumab govitecan.

IMMU is eligible to receive low-double-digit royalties and milestone payments on U.S. sales throughout 2019 and 2020.

A "detail" is a face-to-face meeting between a company sales rep and a doctor during which the rep "details" the attributes and value proposition of the product. No direct sales result. The rep (and the company) track sales via the number of prescriptions written.