BHP reportedly set to cut jobs in streamlining plan

BHP (BHP +0.7% ) will cut jobs as it tries to reduce bureaucracy under a previously outlined streamlining strategy, according to multiple reports.

The Australian newspaper reported over the weekend that BHP likely would cut more than 700 white collar jobs in a process that could start as early as next week, and BHP’s technology team also faces a reduction of as much as 30% of its workforce of 2,000 spread across Australia and Singapore.

The cuts reportedly are not targeted at the workforce operating the company's mines but are part of its restructuring of “functional” sections in an attempt to streamline operations.