Videogame publishers dip as FTC plans workshop on loot boxes

Big videogame publishers are lower this morning after the FTC looks to be taking a closer into "loot boxes" -- in-game transactions that have become central to revenue concerns for the industry.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) is off 1% and Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) is 2.2% lower . And Morgan Stanley suggests Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) may have the most exposure to the issue; it's down 3.3% .

The FTC will hold a public workshop on Aug. 7 and "bring together a variety of stakeholders, including industry representatives, consumer advocates, trade associations, academics, and government officials" to talk about marketing and use of loot boxes and in-game purchases, "and the potential behavioral impact of these virtual rewards on young consumers."