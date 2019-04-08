Sony +7% on report Third Point building stake to push for change

Sony (NYSE:SNE) has spiked 7% as Reuters reports that Daniel Loeb's Third Point is (again) building an activist stake in the company.

Third Point's stake is yet unknown, but the report says it's raising a dedicated vehicle targeting $500M-$1B in capital to buy more Sony shares.

The hedge fund would like the multinational conglomerate to look at options for some business units, including a Columbia movie studio that's attracted takeover interest from the likes of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). It would also seek more clarity on how semiconductors and insurance fit with the rest of the company.