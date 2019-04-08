Consolidated-Tomoka reports 1 pact pulled, 2 reinstated

Also the company entered into or reinstated five land contracts including:

CTO may choose to self-develop some part of the acres .

Consolidated-Tomoka Land ( CTO +0.8% ) says O'Connor Management terminated its contract to buy ~203 acres of land for $45.3M.

A contract for the sale of ~1,600 acres for ~$27.0M to a master planned community developer who's new to the Daytona Beach market.

Reinstatement of a contract with North American Development Group for the sale of ~13 acres for ~$3.0M.

Reinstatement of a contract with Unicorp National Development for the sale of almost 14 acres for ~$3.8M.

