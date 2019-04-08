New Gold says Q1 production on track to meet 2019 guidance

New Gold (NGD +1.9% ) is higher after announcing Q1 production of more than 123K gold equiv. oz., leaving the company on track to meet its annual guidance of 465K-520K gold equiv. oz.

NGD reports in-line production of 62.2K gold equiv. oz. at its Rainy River mine, up 56% from 40K oz. in the year-ago quarter, and output of 61K gold equiv. oz. from the New Afton mine, down 17% Y/Y from 73.7K oz.

NGD says gold recovery at Rainy River improved to average 90% for Q1, which it considers a significant improvement over the 89% reported in Q4 when considering the 16% lower average grade milled; NGD expects recoveries to continue to improve to an average of 90%-92% for the year.