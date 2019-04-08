TPT Global Tech acquires assets of SpeedConnect LLC.

TPT Global Tech (OTCPK:TPTW) has initiated the acquisition of the assets of SpeedConnect LLC, for $2M and the assumption of certain liabilities.

SpeedConnect is a privately-held Broadband Wireless Access provider, which serves over 20,000 residential and commercial wireless broadband Internet customers.

The SpeedConnect asset acquisition provides a complete back office, with a billings and collections machine for all products the new combined enterprise may choose to sell, service, warehouse, or deliver.

The Asset Purchase Agreement required a deposit of $500k, additionally, $500k is to be paid at closing, anticipated to be in April of 2019.