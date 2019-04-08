i3 Verticals completes net data acquisition

i3 Verticals (IIIV -1.9% ) completes the acquisition of Northeast Texas Data and Graves Humphries Stahl (collectively, “Net Data”) for ~$24M.

The company says that the acquisition adds new software offering for the local government customers, as well as expands presence in Texas market.

In March 2019, completed two other acquisitions and including Net Data, the company's pro forma leverage ratio is ~2.5x, and has ~$40M in borrowing capacity.

Including Net Data acquisition, the company provides revised FY19 outlook, with adjusted net revenue of ~$127M-$133M, with adj. EBITDA between $36.5M-$39.5M and adj. EPS of ~$0.85-$0.90.