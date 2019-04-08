AMC +8.8% as B. Riley touts value of ticket subscriptions

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is up 8.8% after a steady climb this morning to a five-month high, as B. Riley FBR upgrades shares to Buy.

Summer's coming with its usual boon for exhibitors: "The impressive advance ticket sales for Avengers: Endgame signals the start of the spring/summer period and we are increasingly optimistic around the potential contribution of Stubs A-List," analyst Eric Wold says. The company will keep maximizing the attractiveness of the subscription plan "as well as the efficiency/profitability of the plan to the company," he writes. (h/t Bloomberg)

The firm raised its price target to $20 from $18, now implying 23% upside from today's higher price.