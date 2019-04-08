Fed nears vote on reworked rules for foreign banks

The Federal Reserve is poised to revamp rules overseeing foreign banks that are expected to require some of them to boost reserves of easy-to-sell assets to act as a buffer during downturns, Bloomberg reports.

The new system under consideration would be similar to a framework for domestic banks that was proposed in October.

The new approach would sort banks according by risk category that best fits its business model.

Depending on final calculations, large foreign banks including Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), Credit Suisse (CS), Deutsche Bank (DB -0.5% ), Barclays (BCS +0.4% ), Mizuho Financial Group (MFG -0.2% ), and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG -0.5% )could fall into the second tier, below the largest U.S. banks that have huge global footprints.

Second-tier group would be subject to routine stress testing and the strictest requirements for capital.

Third tier, which is likely to benefit from reduced capital requirement, is expected to include HSBC Holdings (HBSC -5.7% ), UBS Group (UBS -0.3% ), and Royal Bank of Canada (RY +0.1% ).

