Trusted Apple (AAPL +0.7% ) blog Macotakara says this year's iPhones will again include two OLED models, but the smallest size device will increase from 5.8 inches to 6.1 inches.

Lost month, noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted the OLED breakdown but said the sizes would remain the same.

The blog reiterated a previous rumor that the phones will include a third camera sensor added to the back.

Macotakara says Apple could switch from Lightning to USB-C, which the company has changed for the newer MacBook and iPad Pro models.