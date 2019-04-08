Nephros announces preliminary Q1 2019 sales

OTC listed Nephros (OTCQB:NEPH) announces interim Q1 results and anticipates sales of $1.7M, Y/Y growth to exceed 75%

The company's President and CEO, Daron Evans says that “due to the lower probability of outbreaks during cooler weather, the first quarter is the clearest way to understand the growth of our proactive replacement business, and growth in excess of 75% suggests that our filters are providing a steadily increasing number of customers with a measurable, sustained performance improvement to their water quality."

Reiterates previous FY19 sales outlook of $8.5M to 9.5M.