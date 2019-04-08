Lynas weighs rare earths processing in Australia amid Malaysian pressure

Lynas (OTCPK:LYSCF -1.3% ) says it is considering initial ore processing near its Australian mine, as Malaysia's government increases pressure on the company to fulfill new, tougher requirements to have its processing license renewed.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mohamad said on Friday that companies interested in acquiring Lynas had pledged to decontaminate low-level radioactive waste from mined ore before shipping it to the processing plant in the country, but Lynas could continue to operate in the country as long as raw materials coming to Malaysia are “cleaned.”

Lynas says it is seeking clarification from the government but that it is open to processing materials closer to its Australian mine.

The company mines rare earths at Mount Weld in Western Australia and currently ships the concentrated material to an $800M processing plant in Kuantan, Malaysia, where it stores thousands of tons of waste.

Initial ore processing to reduce levels of radioactivity would mean building a cracking and leaching plant at a cost of ~A$100M over three years, analysts at the CLSA brokerage have said.