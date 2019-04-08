KBR to use Baker Hughes turbines for medium sized LNG projects

KBR (KBR -0.7% ) announces a deal to use turbines made by Baker Hughes (BHGE -0.1% ) when building medium-sized liquefied natural gas plants.

KBR designs and builds LNG plants but says mid-scale LNG facilities designed under the agreement will standardize around BHGE's gas turbine driver technologies featuring BHGE's LM2500+G5 and LM6000PF gas turbines.

Mid-scale liquefied natural gas plants use modular equipment and construction to build medium-sized production units that produce less than 3M mt/year of LNG, and the turbines made by BHGE in Italy are touted as cost-saving and more efficient than those made by competitors.