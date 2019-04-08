WrestleMania draws third-highest attendance, sets MetLife record

WrestleMania 35 came off last night with a record-setting performance, capping the year for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE +0.6% ).

The event set a MetLife Stadium record by grossing $16.9M; that surpasses the previous record, the $12.3M grossed by WrestleMania 29 in 2013.

It was the third-highest in-person attendance at a WrestleMania event, with 82,265; that record-holder was WrestleMania 32 three years ago, which drew 101,763 to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

And it was the second-highest grossing event in WWE history.

This year's event was the first WrestleMania to feature an all-female main event on its card; wrestler Becky Lynch prevailed in a three-way contest with Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey.