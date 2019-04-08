Synthesis Energy Systems to sell its Gasification Technology

Synthesis Energy Systems (SES +4.5% ) enters into a Technology Purchase Option Agreement, to sell its subsidiary Synthesis Energy Systems Technologies, LLC ((SEST,)) to Australian Future Energy Pty Ltd (AFE).

SEST, owns the SES Gasification Technology and its related SGT global business undertakings.

As consideration, AFE has agreed to pay to SES, 1M fully paid shares in AFE upon signing the agreement; Upon signing the definitive agreements, AFE will pay SES a total of $5.8M in cash with the first $2M being payable in three equal tranches; and a final payment of $3.8M is to be paid to SES upon the earlier of five years or AFE’s closing of the construction financing of adequate scale.

SES has agreed to transfer 100% of its ownership of SEST to AFE, except that SES will retain all its ownership rights to the SGT technology business for China.

In addition, for a period of three years from the Effective Date, SES shall own the exclusive right to either hold or offer for sale the SGT technology for use in the countries of India, Brazil, and Poland (Carved-Out Regions).

