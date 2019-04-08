BofAML raises AMD on margin potential

Bank of America Merrill Lynch reiterates a Buy rating on AMD (AMD -1.7% ) and raises its PT from $30 to $35 saying that while cyclical headwinds exist for H1, gross margins are expected to expand in 2020.

Analyst Vivek Arya cites the "potential for more benign price competition with key rival Intel (INTC -0.3% )," where the new management is more focused on FCF and 5G than pressuring AMD on pricing.

Additional AMD margin tailwinds include new products and lower costs.

BofAML raises its 2020 and 2021 view for AMD's revenue and earnings.

